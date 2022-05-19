May is for Miracles
In My View: MSU needs better hockey players

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has a much bigger contract than his predecessor and now he is looking for players.

Some of the MSU players who were in the transfer portal after this last season are returning to MSU hoping for a change in culture. In my view, Nightingale’s task is simple to turn things around -- find better players or the ones who are returning better improve big time. We’ll see how fast that process occurs.

