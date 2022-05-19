May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates again

East Lansing and Waverly are seeing more COVID cases
Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates again
By Cody Butler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the 2021-22 school year is winding down, mask mandates are coming back in Mid-Michigan.

COVID cases have been going up, but not enough to recommend “everyone” to mask up.

May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Ingham County is at medium risk for contracting COVID-19, which is a trigger for mask requirements at East Lansing Public Schools.

Read: ‘All staff and students’ back to masks at East Lansing Public Schools

“We still had a lot of kids wearing a mask when they became optional on April 18,” said Dori Leyko.

Leyko said the mask requirement is based on the CDC guidelines. She said there have been taking extra steps to slow COVID in the classroom.

“We had a few classes that we had put temporary mask requirements back on when we identified potential to spread within a classroom. We had one elementary classroom go remote for a couple of days last week,” said Leyko.

Waverly Community Schools’ mask mandate starts Monday.

“We have several students and staff members who are positive and we feel the end of year activities are important for our students so we want to add another layer of protection,” said Kelly Blake, Waverly Superintendent.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said she’s happy to see districts not waiting for the area to have higher COVID rates to take precautions.

“For the school districts to be paying attention to those indicators and making decisions based on them, which are recommendations, is highly appropriate,” said Vail.

East Lansing High School’s graduation is happening at the MSU auditorium, so people will have to follow MSU’s rules. As of Thursday, there’s no mask requirement on campus.

Waverly’s graduation is outside, which isn’t affected by the mask requirement.

Read more: A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arrested in connection with rifles recovered from a Lansing park...
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested
Watching Your Wallet: How to freeze your credit
The Unite to Face Addiction rally was held in Lansing on May 19, 2022
Unite to Face Addiction Rally held at Michigan State Capitol
Unite to Face Addiction Rally held at Michigan State Capitol
Unite to Face Addiction Rally held at Michigan State Capitol