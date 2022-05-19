Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two men from Georgia into police custody Tuesday morning after roughly $40,000 worth of drugs were reportedly found during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, troopers pulled over a Ford Fusion with a Georgia license plate in Hartland Township on US-23, near Clyde Road. Police said troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle, where they discovered about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Police said the two men -- a 43-year-old and a 60-year old -- were arrested on the scene and turned over to a drug task force for further investigation.

