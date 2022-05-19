Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two men from Georgia into police custody Tuesday morning after roughly $40,000 worth of drugs were reportedly found during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, troopers pulled over a Ford Fusion with a Georgia license plate in Hartland Township on US-23, near Clyde Road. Police said troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle, where they discovered about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
Police said the two men -- a 43-year-old and a 60-year old -- were arrested on the scene and turned over to a drug task force for further investigation.
Read next:
- Lansing police seek woman accused of stealing vehicle with child inside
- Jackson man faces life in prison following sexual assault conviction
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.