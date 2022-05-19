May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan expands state’s worst-in-nation crime victims fund

Changes to Michigan’s crime victim compensation fund to help more applicants get access to funds to pay for medical bills and funeral costs after a crime have been signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim 2030 goals.(Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office)
By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed expansions to Michigan’s crime victim compensation fund, which ranks worst in the nation for application rates, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

Hurdles in the state’s laws for victims and their families to apply for the crime victim compensation fund to get financial support to cover things like funeral costs and medical bills after a crime contributed to the ranking, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

The old law's eligibility included requirements like reporting the crime to police within 48 hours, which supporters of the new laws said isn't always possible for individuals after a traumatic event.

Michigan has taken steps to fix a problem in the law that has left victims of crimes and their loved ones without access to resources in the aftermath of a crime, the Alliance for Safety and Justice said in a news release Thursday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release from the governor's office Thursday, “without proper resources and assistance, those who survive a crime may never recover.”

With bipartisan support, the legislature voted through changes including cutting out the 48-hour rule and extending the time to apply to the fund after a crime from one year to five years.

Those who were the victims of criminal sexual conduct before the age of 18 used to have until their 19th birthday to make a claim, but the new laws will cap the age at 28 if the victim has a reason for the delay.

The maximum claimants can get from the fund after a crime increased from $25,000 to $45,000 under the new laws and reimbursements for funeral expenses increased from $5,000 to $8,000.

The changes go into effect in August, 2024.

___

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Nichols reported from Lansing.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
CMU accepts Ukrainian exchange student who is staying in US
File photo
Kiermaier, Phillips, Arozarena homer, Rays beat Tigers 8-1
United States Supreme Court
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
File photo
Castro homers in 9th, Tigers top Rays 3-2 for 4th straight