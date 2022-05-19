May is for Miracles
Mets Lose Pitcher Scherzer to Injury

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of the...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side. It’s the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He had an MRI a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-1 count on Albert Pujols in the sixth inning after feeling “a zing” in his left side. New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain.

