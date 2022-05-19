May is for Miracles
LCC Baseball Wins Thursday

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team downed Edison State 16-0 Thursday in a five inning mercy rule game at Siena Heights. It was part of the Region 12 tournament and the Stars advance to the winner’s bracket for a 1pm game on Friday. LCC now has a 41-8 season record.

