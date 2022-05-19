LCC Baseball Wins Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team downed Edison State 16-0 Thursday in a five inning mercy rule game at Siena Heights. It was part of the Region 12 tournament and the Stars advance to the winner’s bracket for a 1pm game on Friday. LCC now has a 41-8 season record.

