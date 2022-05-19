Lansing police seek woman accused of stealing vehicle with child inside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside.

According to authorities, the woman stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing. The child has been located safety, but police are still looking for the woman and the vehicle.

Further details were not released.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6856.

