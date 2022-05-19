May is for Miracles
Lansing police seek woman accused of stealing vehicle with child inside

Child has been located safely
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside.

According to authorities, the woman stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing. The child has been located safety, but police are still looking for the woman and the vehicle.

Further details were not released.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6856.

