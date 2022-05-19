Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl that has gone missing.

According to authorities, Alaya Nicole Barr was last seen Wednesday when she was dropped off at Holt High School.

Barr is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red backpack, a white shirt, tan pants and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone who has seen Alaya Nicole Barr or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

