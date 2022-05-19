May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground

Lansing police recovered two stolen rifles, one of which was stashed inside a playground.
Lansing police recovered two stolen rifles, one of which was stashed inside a playground.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police recovered two stolen rifles and arrested a 19-year-old in Lansing.

According to authorities, a citizen alerted police to the suspect who was reportedly seen carrying the rifles. Police said the suspect had attempted to hide the rifles as officers arrived on the scene, but they were quickly recovered with assistance from a K-9 unit.

Police said a loaded rifle was found on playground equipment in a park located near the intersection of Huron and Washtenaw streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/19/2021 PM
Plus we look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on 90...
Now Desk Noon Edition -- Will Friday have severe storms? Plus an umbrella that isn’t waterproof and an 11-foot alligator found in a family pool
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Noon Edition -- Will Friday have severe storms? Plus an umbrella that isn’t waterproof and an 11-foot alligator found in a family pool
It comes as families face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families