Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police recovered two stolen rifles and arrested a 19-year-old in Lansing.

According to authorities, a citizen alerted police to the suspect who was reportedly seen carrying the rifles. Police said the suspect had attempted to hide the rifles as officers arrived on the scene, but they were quickly recovered with assistance from a K-9 unit.

Police said a loaded rifle was found on playground equipment in a park located near the intersection of Huron and Washtenaw streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

