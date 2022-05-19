May is for Miracles
Lansing police recover stolen rifle stashed in playground near Riddle Elementary School, teen arrested

19-year-old arraigned on three weapon charges
By Dane Kelly and Claudia Sella
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jabriel Alexander McGriff was arraigned on charges connected with two stolen rifles that were recovered Tuesday.

According to authorities, a citizen alerted police to the several men carrying weapons who were reportedly seen getting out of a vehicle near the intersection of Jenison Avenue and Allegan Street just after 7 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located two juveniles and one adult near the intersection of Huron and Washtenaw streets.

Police said a K-9 unit assisted officers in locating two stolen rifles, one was found loaded on playground equipment in a nearby park, near Riddle Elementary School.

Lansing police recovered two stolen rifles, one of which was stashed inside a playground, on May 17, 2022.(WILX)

An official with the Lansing School District said the incident happened after school hours and that no students were in danger.

A neighbor who did not want his name used said his daughters, who like to spend time near the park, were outside when the police arrived.

“I looked out the window and I noticed they had kids already in handcuffs in a car,” He recalled. “And they were walking through the park with a big AR rifle. I was like, wow, I know them kids don’t have guns like that.”

McGriff was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle and possessing weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

He was given a $2,000 bond and is expected to return to court for a probably cause conference May 27.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Jabriel Alexander McGriff(WILX)

