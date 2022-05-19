Jackson man faces life in prison following sexual assault conviction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tyrone Demarcus Parker, a 26-year-old man from Jackson, is facing the possibility of life in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.

According to authorities, Parker was convicted by jury on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The convictions are connected with several crimes in 2014 and 2015.

Authorities said Parker’s arrest in Jackson County stemmed from an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, with its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, where information was discovered about potential sexual assaults and other crimes in Jackson County.

Parker is currently incarcerated within the Michigan Department of Corrections and is expected to return to court June 16 for sentencing.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.