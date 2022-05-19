How you can nominate your teacher during Teacher Appreciation Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Teacher Appreciation Week was earlier this month, however, we decided to honor our teachers throughout the month of May!

WILX, along with Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, want to show some appreciation to our local teachers by giving them a pizza party. We’ll be reading some of the emails on Studio 10!

To enter to win the pizza party for a local teacher, all you have to do is email us your teacher’s name, the name of the school and tell us how they’ve inspired you.

Email your entry to myteacherrocks@wilx.com.

You’ll have the whole month of May to submit your email and there’s going to be a couple of teachers (and staff) that will be picked in a random drawing that will get a pizza party!

