May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families

It comes as families face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families
Gov. Whitmer proposes “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” $500 for working families(Governor Whitmer's office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.

“Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Back in February, Gov. Whitmer submitted her budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. That budged proposes rolling back to retirement tax, putting an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of more than half a million families and tripling the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit, and deliver an average tax refund of $3,000 to over 700,000 working families.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” wrote Governor Whitmer. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible.”

Gov. Whitmer’s proposed budget would make the largest education investment in the state’s history.

“Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

Next: Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji

Read the full letter below.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Lansing City Hall with the George W. Romney Building and Boji Tower int he background
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji
His trial is tentatively set for September.
Accused school shooter appears in Oakland County court
Ethan Crumbley appears in court for a review hearing.
Accused school shooter appears in Oakland County court
Plus, we take a look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com
Now Desk Morning Edition -- Watching Friday’s weather, remembering cyclists, equal pay in US soccer, and 30k Big Macs