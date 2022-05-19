Gov. Whitmer proposes ‘MI Tax Rebate Right Now,’ returning $500 to working families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.

“Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Back in February, Gov. Whitmer submitted her budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. That budged proposes rolling back to retirement tax, putting an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of more than half a million families and tripling the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit, and deliver an average tax refund of $3,000 to over 700,000 working families.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” wrote Governor Whitmer. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible.”

Gov. Whitmer’s proposed budget would make the largest education investment in the state’s history.

“Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

Next: Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji

Read the full letter below.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.