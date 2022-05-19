Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be joining the Boji Group and the Lansing community at The Louie in Downtown Lansing to celebrate the unveiling of a sentimental mural.

The work that will decorate the main entrance of the building is by award-winning artist Joshua Adam Risner.

The grand mural reflects Boji Group Founder and Chairman Louie Boji’s legacy and family, character, and community values.

The event will be live-streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

