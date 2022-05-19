May is for Miracles
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Schor unveil art piece dedicated to Louie Boji

The work that will decorate the main entrance of the building.
Lansing City Hall with the George W. Romney Building and Boji Tower int he background
Lansing City Hall with the George W. Romney Building and Boji Tower int he background
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be joining the Boji Group and the Lansing community at The Louie in Downtown Lansing to celebrate the unveiling of a sentimental mural.

The work that will decorate the main entrance of the building is by award-winning artist Joshua Adam Risner.

The grand mural reflects Boji Group Founder and Chairman Louie Boji’s legacy and family, character, and community values.

The event will be live-streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Related: Mural painted in East Lansing honors civil rights legend Dr. Robert Green

Accused school shooter appears in Oakland County court
