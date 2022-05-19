May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Braves Win Arbitration Case

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first...
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates in the dugout after a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has lost his salary arbitration case. Jackson is sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery. He was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request. The decision came a day after his hearing. The 30-year-old right-hander had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Teams have a 3-2 lead in decisions. Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a 2020 Kia Rio.
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Michigan State Police reportedly found 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a May 17,...
Michigan State Police seize 20 pounds of meth in Livingston County traffic stop

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ravens Punter Retires
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of the...
Mets Lose Pitcher Scherzer to Injury
File photo
Tigers Idle Thursday
Baseball Generic MGN
LCC Baseball Wins Thursday