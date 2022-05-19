Braves Win Arbitration Case

NEW YORK (AP) - Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has lost his salary arbitration case. Jackson is sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery. He was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request. The decision came a day after his hearing. The 30-year-old right-hander had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Teams have a 3-2 lead in decisions. Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.