May is for Miracles
Behind the scenes of the Cirque Italia Water Circus

Surrounded by nearly a thousand people, performers act alongside the show’s unique water features.
Fernanda Evan doing her hair suspension act.
Fernanda Evan doing her hair suspension act.(Chloe Porfirio)
By Chloe Porfirio
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On a regular spring weekend at the Ingham County fairgrounds, you might spot some farm animals or a Ferris wheel. But this weekend, a pirate adventure is taking place right in the middle of Mason.

Cirque Italia is a European-style water circus that started in 2012. Surrounded by nearly a thousand people, performers act alongside the show’s unique water features.

Morgain Rosenthal has been part of the water circus for nine years. She said performing in different places is one of the best parts of the job.

“My passion is performing and being able to connect with all of these local audiences and bring this really unique show to these local communities,” said Rosenthal, a manger and performer for Cirque Italia.

Under the stage, 35,000 gallons of water circulate around the performers. But, for this pirate show, it is not enough water to put out this fiery plot.

“Our clown Refinia, he finds a treasure map and the show is the story of his search for buried treasure,” Rosenthal said.

Cirque Italia is the first travelling water circus but it is not the only thing making its way around the globe. Cirque Italia performers are from all around the world and outside of the performance arena, they display all of the flags belonging to performers from different countries.

One of these performers is Fernanda Evan, from Brazil, who has been practicing hair suspension since she was 12. Another employee Bogdan “Boggy” Midi is from Romania, and he said it’s easy doing something that you love.

“For me, it doesn’t feel like a job. You’re surrounded by friends and family, it’s like a different adventure every week.”, said Midi, a ticket sales associate.

Cirque Italia opens Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. and will be performing throughout the weekend until Sunday. More information can be found on the official Cirque Italia website here.

