Accused school shooter appears in Oakland County court

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in November 2021 and leaving four classmates dead, appeared in an Oakland County court.

Because he is a minor being charged as an adult, a review is required every 30 days.

The 15-year-old appeared in court virtually from an adult facility in Pontiac. His defense team has argued for him to be moved to a juvenile facility, but those requests have been repeatedly denied.

Background: Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

Thursday, a judge set the next appearance for June 23, which will be in-person.

This is a monthly hearing held for Crumbley as he is a minor. Both of his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are in jail as they are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley’s trial is tentatively set for September.

