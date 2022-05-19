May is for Miracles
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Today at 6 a.m.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Two brothers from Indiana died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat
Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral

Latest News

Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd killing
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams...
US Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of Bath School Disaster