Your Health: Stopping the spread of testicular cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We all know how important breast self-exams are for women, but did you know testicle self-exams can be a lifesaver for men?

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer found in young men ages 15 to 30 years old. Roughly 10,000 will be diagnosed with it this year.

The first sign is a lump, often found during a self-exam. Now, there’s a less invasive way to remove it and help these young men become cancer-free.

Antonio Flores loves everything about cars. Even during chemotherapy treatments, Antonio spends days working on his cars.

“You get moving, you get going and you learn about how fascinating people can make something just with metal and a few bolts,” Flores said.

When Flores was told he had testicular cancer, he just wanted it fixed with whatever treatment got him back to work the quickest.

Doctors decided to remove his testicle and after weeks of chemo, they found more cancer in his lymph nodes.

Dr. Ahmed Mansour is one of the few surgeons using a less invasive, more precise robotic surgery to remove the lymph nodes without harming the major blood vessels.

“Chemotherapy makes the lymph nodes more stuck to the vessels and more difficult to remove,” Mansour said.

Instead of an incision running the length of Flores’ torso, Mansour has adapted robotic surgery, using five small half-inch incisions to remove the lymph nodes.

The less invasive operation means less chance of infection, less blood loss, less pain, which cuts hospital stays down to two days and recovery to two weeks.

Flores is now cancer-free and focused on getting married.

Doctors recommend that men ages 15 to 55 perform a monthly self-examination to find any changes.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.