With nurses at ‘max capacity’ Waverly reinstates mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, masks are back at Waverly.

Superintendent Kelly Blake announced Wednesday that students and staff would be required to wear masks while indoors, citing a COVID positivity rate in Eaton County of 24.3% and positivity rate of 17.6% in Ingham County. Both counties are considered ‘high risk.’

COVID cases in Waverly district have increased daily since May 9.

“Many students are testing positive, and county officials have contacted our medical professionals to investigate possible building outbreaks,” Blake wrote in a release. “Many staff members currently have COVID, and we are concerned about maintaining enough staff to operate effectively at each building.”

Administrators told News 10 the two school nurses for Waverly are ‘currently working at max capacity’ handling COVID testing, letters and county reporting.

Blake said, “I know that this mandate is inconvenient, but I have promised our families that we would reinstate the mask mandate if positivity rates increased again.”

Although the mandate will not take effect until Monday, Superintendent Blake recommended students begin wearing masks as soon as possible.

