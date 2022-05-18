May is for Miracles
Williamston Basketball Coach Retires

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston High School basketball coach Tom Lewis is stepping down. Lewis revealed his decision to the community on Wednesday. He replaced the terminally ill Jason Bauer six seasons ago and finished with a 127-16 record. His teams won the state title nearly two months ago with a 27-0 record. His teams won six league titles, five districts, four regionals and two semi-finals. No replacement has been named.

