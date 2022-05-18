May is for Miracles
Now Desk at Noon: First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday, a dog rescue from the waters, a new treat for summer, and more

Plus, we take a look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at why Friday is being declared a First Alert Weather Day. Find out what to expect and how to prepare.

Plus, we take a look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

