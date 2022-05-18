May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition -- Water safety after a tragedy in Lake Michigan, new art at MSU, and a K-9 finds a missing woman

Plus what to expect on News 10 at 11 a.m.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 First Alert Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the forecast and takes a look at the possibility of severe weather this weekend. News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at the day’s top stories and preview what we can expect on News 10 at 11 a.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
The park will include a custom, state-of-the-art, all-access playground that is 10,000 square...
‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing
Michigan State Police
Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges
Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it

Latest News

Plus what to expect on News 10 at 11 a.m.
Now Desk Morning Edition -- Water safety after a tragedy in Lake Michigan, new art at MSU, and a K-9 finds a missing woman
'Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians' comes to Michigan...
Native American art exhibition comes to MSU
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/18/22
Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban
Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban