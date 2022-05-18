May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan

Changing currents can cause even the strongest swimmers to be dragged under.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on taking a dip in Lake Michigan, there are a few things you should know before you jump in.

Experts say even when it’s 70 to 80 degrees outside, the water itself can still be very cold and cause hypothermia.

Changing currents can also cause even the strongest swimmers to be dragged under.

The warnings come after four people, later identified as teenagers from Indiana, had to be rescued from the lake Sunday night. Two of them were identified as brothers and died at the hospital.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
The park will include a custom, state-of-the-art, all-access playground that is 10,000 square...
‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing
Michigan State Police
Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges
Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it

Latest News

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
Michigan Supreme Court to discuss making Juneteenth a court holiday
The Supreme Court is also considering another possibility.
Michigan Supreme Court to discuss making Juneteenth a court holiday
Oxford hires independent firm to inestigate shooting
Changing currents can cause even the strongest swimmers to be dragged under.
Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan