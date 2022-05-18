Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on taking a dip in Lake Michigan, there are a few things you should know before you jump in.

Experts say even when it’s 70 to 80 degrees outside, the water itself can still be very cold and cause hypothermia.

Changing currents can also cause even the strongest swimmers to be dragged under.

The warnings come after four people, later identified as teenagers from Indiana, had to be rescued from the lake Sunday night. Two of them were identified as brothers and died at the hospital.

