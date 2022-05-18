Tigers Lose to Tampa Bay Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers dropped the third and final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, 6-1 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Spencer Torkelson’s solo home run in the seventh inning accounted for the only Detoit run. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez left the game after 23 pitches with an undisclosed injury. The Tigers have Thursday off before opening a three game series in Cleveland against the Guardians. The Tigers have now lost two in a row following a four game winning streak and now stand 13-25 for the season.

