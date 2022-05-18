May is for Miracles
‘Significant growth’ -- Michigan sees 10 consecutive months of jobless rate decline

(WHSV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s workforce added 14,000 people in April, now the 10th month in a row the state has seen a decline in jobless rates.

Statewide employment advanced by 19,000, while total Michigan unemployment fell by 5,000, resulting in a workforce gain of 14,000 during April.

These rates are tracked by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) which released data Wednesday that indicates the unemployment rate is now at 4.3%, down slightly from March.

“Two years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state, Michigan’s labor market has shown significant growth,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The statewide jobless rate fell by over 18 percentage points, while payroll employment advanced by over 925,000 since April 2020.”

However, the U.S. jobless rate is still slightly below Michigan, unchanged in April at 3.6%. The U.S. jobless rate fell by 2.4 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points during the same period.

The April 2022 statewide unemployment rate of 4.3 percent remained 0.5 percentage points above the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.8 percent.

