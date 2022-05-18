Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Published: May. 17, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in East Lansing.
It reportedly happened Tuesday night near intersection of Marfitt Road and Eagles Point Court, just off Coolidge Road.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
