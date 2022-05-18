Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in East Lansing.

It reportedly happened Tuesday night near intersection of Marfitt Road and Eagles Point Court, just off Coolidge Road.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Stick with WILX News 10 as this story develops.

