Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in East Lansing.

It reportedly happened Tuesday night near intersection of Marfitt Road and Eagles Point Court, just off Coolidge Road.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Stick with WILX News 10 as this story develops.

