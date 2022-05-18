May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
The park will include a custom, state-of-the-art, all-access playground that is 10,000 square...
‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing

Latest News

Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban
Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban
Michigan suspends its 1931 abortion law -- Both sides are surprised