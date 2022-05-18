May is for Miracles
Oxford schools votes to hire independent investigation into fatal school shooting

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The Oxford Community School Board voted Tuesday to hire an independent firm to do a third-party investigation into the fatal November 2021 shooting.

The shooting killed four students at Oxford High School.

Varnum Law Firm and Guidepost Solutions will do the investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered to investigate twice.

The decision comes a week after the Oxford Community School Board said the district would not do an investigation until all civil and criminal proceedings are complete. While they are not finished -- that process could take up to five years to complete -- the school will now discuss the cost of the investigation with the firm.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter applauded the Oxford School Board’s decision.

“Such a review is necessary and should help restore the trust and sense of security that Oxford students and families deserve,” Coulter tweeted. “To truly heal as a community, we must all remain committed to listening and learning the important lessons that help prevent similar tragedies from happening again.”

