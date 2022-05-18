Oxford schools votes to hire independent investigation into fatal school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The Oxford Community School Board voted Tuesday to hire an independent firm to do a third-party investigation into the fatal November 2021 shooting.

The shooting killed four students at Oxford High School.

Original Story: 4 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

Varnum Law Firm and Guidepost Solutions will do the investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered to investigate twice.

The decision comes a week after the Oxford Community School Board said the district would not do an investigation until all civil and criminal proceedings are complete. While they are not finished -- that process could take up to five years to complete -- the school will now discuss the cost of the investigation with the firm.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter applauded the Oxford School Board’s decision.

“Such a review is necessary and should help restore the trust and sense of security that Oxford students and families deserve,” Coulter tweeted. “To truly heal as a community, we must all remain committed to listening and learning the important lessons that help prevent similar tragedies from happening again.”

