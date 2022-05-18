Nightingale’s Contract Revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports indicate new Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale will make $470,000 per year, approximately 30 per cent more than his predecessor Danton Cole. It’s a rollover five year contract which includes tickets to other MSU sports, a car and a country club membership. He also reportedly gets $365,000 per year to pay two assistant coaches and an operations director, none of whom have been hired yet.

