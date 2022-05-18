New morning show just hit the air waves

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A new morning radio show launched this week and the hosts stopped by Studio 10 to share a little more about it.

Titled ‘The WITL Wake Up Show’, MJ and Kristen wake you up every morning with the latest country news and local fun from 5:30 AM to 10 AM.

