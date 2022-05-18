May is for Miracles
Native American art exhibition comes to MSU

The work will be on display in the Main Gallery through July 30, 2022.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Native American artwork exhibition will open at the Michigan State University Museum on West Circle Drive. It comes just in time for International Museum Day on Wednesday, May 18.

The exhibit is called: “Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.”

The exhibit includes historic and contemporary examples of Odawa arts and crafts including quill boxes, beadwork, ceramics, and baskets. The work will be on display in the Main Gallery through July 30, 2022.

Nearly all 160 pieces on display were created by people who currently, or previously lived in the Petoskey area.

“These are mostly contemporary pieces. the exhibition is really focused on the traditions of the handing down of these traditions from family member to family member and the younger traditions,” said Teresa Goforth with the MSU Museum and History Department. “It also has a focus on the environment and the way the little traverse bay band people interacted with the environment and used the environment to use their artworks and reflect nature in their artwork.”

You must register before you arrive at the museum, which can be done here.

