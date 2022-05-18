In My View: A very different season for Tom Izzo

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - I am not surprised Michigan State basketball player Max Christie opted to remain in the NBA draft and not return for his sophomore season -- I am surprised by his timing.

He had until June 1st to make up his mind and he chose two weeks earlier than the deadline.

It will be a different season this winter for veteran MSU coach Tom Izzo. He only has ten players at the moment on scholarship, three short of the limit and he may not be able to add any more bodies. Most of his players on the floor in my view will have to make massive off season improvement for the Spartans to improve over this past season.

