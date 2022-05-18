Mid-Michigan school districts make sure students stay fed during summer break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard to believe we’re creeping up on the last day of school, and that could be a big issue for some local families -- specifically the ones who rely on free school lunches.

During the school year, some disadvantaged kids and some entire school districts can get free breakfast and lunch at school. But for a lot of kids, those meals end when summer break starts.

“They’re constantly growing and that nourishing food is really important to not stop because that really impacts their health and their overall ability to learn,” said Kelly Miller, the Director of Philanthropy at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank is working with its partners to develop Meet Up and Eat Up, which will have a location schedule and menu listed each day in the summer. Holt Public Schools, and other districts, are partnering with the School Nutrition Association of Michigan, as well as the Michigan Department of Education to expand and develop new ways to make sure meals are received.

“Any child enrolled in the public schools up to the age of 26 -- so, if you’re 26 on down and enrolled in a school, you can come,” said Evan Robertson, the Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “This has nothing to do with what school you attend or what school district you’re in.”

Because for some, a free summer meal is their only meal of the day and sometimes people don’t even know these programs are out there.

“We offer hot lunches and then we’ll do a cold breakfast, like cereal. Everything does come with fruit and vegs, milk of course,” said Robertson.

To get more information on a summer meal program in your community, you can text FOOD to 304304.

To find your local food bank to see what programs they’ll be offering this summer or how you can help, visit Feeding America.

