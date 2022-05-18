Michigan suspends its 1931 abortion law -- Both sides are surprised

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge suspended a 1931 Michigan law that banned abortion throughout the state Tuesday.

While we wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, the Michigan law will be suspended. The law originally made abortion a felony with no exceptions of rape or incest.

“We respect a person’s right to choose about what they want to do with their own medical choices and health choices,” said Julia Miller, an activist with Lansing’s pro-choice, “It’s between the person, their partner, their doctor and the government doesn’t need to be involved with it at all.”

Protestors from the opposite side where outside of Planned Parenthood. Colin Miranda, a pro-life protestor with 40 Days for Life, was protesting Tuesday too.

“It’s pretty shocking. Disappointing to hear that the solid, really pro-life Michigan law is being overturned. A law that protected women and their children,” said Miranda. “Prayer is good. Abortion is bad and so we are praying to end abortion.”

If the United States Supreme Court does overturn Roe V. Wade, it will become a state-by-state basis.

Pro-choice activists in Michigan are also looking to add a ballot measure in the upcoming November election that would amend the state constitution to include the right to an abortion. It would need more than 425,000 valid signatures to make it onto the ballot.

