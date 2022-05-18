Michigan Supreme Court to discuss making Juneteenth a court holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Michigan Supreme Court is holding a virtual public meeting to discuss a proposal to require state courts to observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

The proposal suggests that Juneteenth would replace Black Friday, Christmas Eve, or New Year’s Eve as a weekday holiday.

If approved, Michigan courts would keep the same number of holidays.

The Supreme Court is also considering another possibility.

The second option would be to add Juneteenth as a court holiday without omitting another holiday. If this option gets approved state courts would close for one additional holiday each year.

These proposals for Michigan courts comes after the federal government officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday last year.

