May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan State baseball team off to Nebraska

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team is off to Nebraska for the final three game series of the regular season. The Spartans face the Cornhuskers in single games Thursday through Saturday. MSU has a 23-28 season record after dropping a non league game at Michigan Tuesday night 11-8. The Spartans are 7-14 in Big Ten play and are considered a longshot to make the eight team Big Ten tournament.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
Police investigating suspicious death in East Lansing
Bison wandering Michigan town reunited with owner after photo goes viral
Michigan State Police
Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges
The park will include a custom, state-of-the-art, all-access playground that is 10,000 square...
‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing

Latest News

Basketball
Williamston Basketball Coach Retires
File photo
Tigers Lose to Tampa Bay Wednesday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Nightingale Contact Details Revealed
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Nightingale’s Contract Revealed