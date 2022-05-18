Michigan State baseball team off to Nebraska

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team is off to Nebraska for the final three game series of the regular season. The Spartans face the Cornhuskers in single games Thursday through Saturday. MSU has a 23-28 season record after dropping a non league game at Michigan Tuesday night 11-8. The Spartans are 7-14 in Big Ten play and are considered a longshot to make the eight team Big Ten tournament.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.