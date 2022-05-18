May is for Miracles
Krygiers Returning to Michigan State

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Michigan State’s hockey players who entered the transfer portal at the end of this past season announced Wednesday they are returning to the MSU program for another year. Brothers Cole and Christian Krygier say they’ll play for new coach Adam Nightingale. At one time eight Spartans entered the portal after last season’s 12-23-1 record which cost coach Danton Cole his job. The Krygiers are from Novi, Michigan.

