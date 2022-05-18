Krygiers Returning to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Michigan State’s hockey players who entered the transfer portal at the end of this past season announced Wednesday they are returning to the MSU program for another year. Brothers Cole and Christian Krygier say they’ll play for new coach Adam Nightingale. At one time eight Spartans entered the portal after last season’s 12-23-1 record which cost coach Danton Cole his job. The Krygiers are from Novi, Michigan.

