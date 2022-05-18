Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a threat for severe thunderstorms and has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day due to this threat.

As of Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Mid-Michigan in a slight risk for severe weather. Right now, it appears that gusty winds and large hail will be the primary threats from the thunderstorms that do develop.

What will end up happening is that a warm front will lift into the area later on Thursday and go north of Mid-Michigan by Friday. That will put our region in a very warm and unstable airmass with temperatures climbing well into the 80s on Friday with high humidity. A cold front will then push into the area sometime later on Friday and this will bring the “lift” needed in the atmosphere to spark off some showers and thunderstorms.

At this time, there is still some uncertainty in computer model guidance with how quickly that front arrives. If it arrives later, like Friday night, there will not be as much instability to produce severe weather so this is not a severe weather set-up that is set in stone just yet.

The greatest chance for severe weather will come Friday evening and into Friday night.

