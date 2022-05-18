East Lansing High School students protest latest mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mass shooting hundreds of miles away had a profound impact on some students in Mid-Michigan.

A group of them walked out of class Wednesday morning in East Lansing. They said the racist attack in Buffalo, New York is a reminder more needs to happen for them to feel safe.

“It’s just a hard thing to live through every day, not knowing if you’re safe,” said Kyrah Bey, East Lansing High School sophomore.

Bey was emotional during walkout in front of East Lansing High School. Bey said she felt she needed to do something after a man shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York over the weekend.

“I felt angry because I thought we made progress, but people are still out there thinking these harmful things and people are still doing harmful things,” she said.

Social media posts from the suspected shooter indicate he’d been planning the attack for months and chose the particular zip code because a high percentage of the population there is Black.

“Thinking about how that could’ve been us. My friends, my family, what could’ve happened,” said Bey.

That’s why junior Tyrah Daniele walked out.

“To spread the word and let people know this does happen. Just because it doesn’t happen every day and not to you, it does happen even in your own community,” said Daniele.

Bey said this was just the first step in addressing racism in the community.

“The effects of slavery and Jim Crow laws still affect us today and that’s something that’s really important because it is still hating us,” said Bey.

Principal Andrew Wells supported the walk-out, joining students in the rain.

“The hatred and the things that are really ill in our society have, to begin with, our students. And taking charge and voicing their opinion, basically expressing the fact we need to unify,” said Wells.

And after seeing many of her classmates, Bey thinks she will see the change.

“I know it can happen if we just try enough and we don’t stop pushing for change,” said Bey.

Students stood outside for about 10 minutes before returning to class.

