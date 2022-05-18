Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 29,267 new cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,267 new cases of COVID and 78 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 4,181 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 3,958 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,501,863 cases and 36,218 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 965 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, another increase from the 793 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 14.14% , a slight decrease from the 14.32% reported a week prior.

As of May 18, 2022, there are officially 11,458 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 25.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,209 16 194 452.3 Eaton County 23,121 37 383 260.3 Ingham County 55,862 134 737 309.5 Jackson County 35,320 127 532 205 Shiawassee County 14,720 22 214 90.2

