Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 29,267 new cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,267 new cases of COVID and 78 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 4,181 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 3,958 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,501,863 cases and 36,218 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 965 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, another increase from the 793 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 14.14% , a slight decrease from the 14.32% reported a week prior.

As of May 18, 2022, there are officially 11,458 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 25.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,20916194452.3
Eaton County23,12137383260.3
Ingham County55,862134737309.5
Jackson County35,320127532205
Shiawassee County14,7202221490.2

