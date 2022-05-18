95 years ago: The Bath School disaster

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On May 18, 1927 Bath Charter Township became home to the deadliest school massacre the United States has ever seen.

Through a series of violent attacks, Andrew Kehoe killed 38 elementary schoolchildren, six adults and injured nearly 60 others. Kehoe was a school board treasurer who had wired explosives through the Bath Consolidated School Building. The building had only been built five years earlier in an effort to consolidate the scattered one-room schools in the surrounding farmland into on school.

The new building raised property taxes, something Kehoe had fought against. Kehoe was facing a foreclosure on his farm and his wife became chronically ill with tuberculosis.

Kehoe had spent months placing explosives under the flooring of the school.

Before the morning of May 18, Kehoe killed his wife and burned their house and farm building.

The explosives at the school were detonated by an alarm clock on the last day of school that year. Kehoe then pulled up to the school in his vehicle, which he detonated, killing himself and four others.

Historians said while the event is a tragedy, it could have been significantly worse. Kehoe had wired 600 pounds of explosives through the school, but only 100 pounds exploded. It’s believed the initial explosion caused a short circuit that prevented the detonation of the other bombs, but the reason why they never exploded has never been conclusively determined.

On the site of where the school once stood is now the James Couzens Memorial park. The cupola of the original school is displayed.

