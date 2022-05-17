Your Health: Good dental care for children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21% of children -- ages 6-11 -- have had cavities in their permanent teeth.

What can parents do to prevent cavities and promote a healthy smile for their little ones?

Parents are busy working, prepping meals, helping with homework and playtime. When you add in managing your child’s dental care, the life of a parent gets more hectic, but there are ways to make dental care easier on you children and you.

You have to start with the right toothbrush.

“The industry has done a great job in developing, like, fun-colored toothbrushes, different types of flossers that are more kid friendly,” said Jacqueline Moroco, CEO Moroco Orthodontics.

Brushing is the most important method of cavity prevention, but it can be tricky to find the right toothbrush for you child with so many options available. A good place to start is looking for a toothbrush with soft, polished bristles.

Also, visit the dentist regularly. According to the CDC, children who start seeing the dentist by 5 have dental costs that are 40% lower after a 5-year period.

Some other tips for parents to encourage good dental care for their children: brush your teeth together, set a timer for two minutes so your children know how long they need to brush, have your child practice brushing teeth on a doll or stuffed animal and create a rewards system. Add a sticker for every day they brush their teeth without complaining. When they reach a certain number of stickers, they could get a toy or a trip to the zoo.

