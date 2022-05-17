Voters in Meridian Township may receive new registration cards

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - If you live in Meridian Township and are registered to vote, you will be getting a new voter registration card in the mail.

The township says that’s because of state redistricting and polling location changes. Meridian Township also says you may receive someone else’s voter ID in the mail if they did not change their address on their voter registration and used to live at your address.

You can check your voter registration information on the state website at Michigan.gov/vote to make sure your card is coming to the right home.

Next: Students at Holt High School organize walkout to protest impending loss of rights to an abortion

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.