May is for Miracles
Voters in Meridian Township may receive new registration cards

The new cards are due to state redistricting and polling location changes.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - If you live in Meridian Township and are registered to vote, you will be getting a new voter registration card in the mail.

The township says that’s because of state redistricting and polling location changes. Meridian Township also says you may receive someone else’s voter ID in the mail if they did not change their address on their voter registration and used to live at your address.

You can check your voter registration information on the state website at Michigan.gov/vote to make sure your card is coming to the right home.

