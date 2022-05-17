May is for Miracles
Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop gives us some tips on planting and more

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s finally warm and lots of people are out planting. Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, shared some tips on how you can make sure that you stay safe while you’re out working in your garden.

Plus, if you’re thinking of getting a patio planter, Lisa gave us some tips on how to pick the perfect size. Check out the video to learn more and happy gardening!

