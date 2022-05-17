‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new park with a nearly $2.5 price tag is coming to Mid-Michigan.

The Capital Region Community Foundation said they will soon break ground on a park for people of all abilities.

Laurie Baumer, the executive vice president of the Community Foundation, delivered the news of the new park on Monday.

“The parks today meet some ADA requirements by putting a piece of equipment in for a child that may have a disability while they’re watching the rest of the kids play on all of these other amazing pieces of equipment, but not at this park,” Baumer said. “This park is truly inclusive.”

The park will be 66,000 square feet and will accommodate children of all abilities. Everything from the playground to the picnic area to the riverfront.

“It actually has an accessible riverfront. Even if you have a disability, you can be up close to the river and enjoy all its beauty -- and even fish,” Baumer said.

It also has exclusive parking for those with disabilities.

“We have a totally accessible parking lot,” Baumer said. “Meaning only exclusively for people that have disabilities. So 20-something spaced designed just for them.”

While the plans are already in motion, inflation and material shortages are making it difficult to break ground.

“That original goal is going to be exceeded, so we’re still looking for partners,” Baumer said. “If somebody maybe missed the first time around now is your chance. Give us a call-- we want to get you involved.”

Baumer said it will be the only all-accessible park in the region. They’re hoping the park will open in the fall. For more information on the Capital Region Community Foundation, or to donate, visit its official website here.

You can see renders of the park design here.

