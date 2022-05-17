May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Tiger Disagrees With Mickelson

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn’t played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County

Latest News

Olivia Stoll Named GLIAC Freshman of the Year
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Golf Falls to Ninth
Lugnuts Down Loons on Tuesday
Baseball Generic MGN
Diamond Classic Field Set