Tiger Disagrees With Mickelson

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn’t played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run.

