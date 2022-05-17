May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Thief targets Lowe’s stores, walks out with $36,000 in merchandise

Casual Lowe's Thief
By Amanda Alvarado and WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police are looking for a thief who has targeted Lowe’s stores in Ohio, stealing more than $36,000 worth of merchandise.

In the latest theft, the thief left with $7,300 worth of merchandise in one trip, WTVG reported.

“Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower, power washer, whatever it might be, he is getting orders from someone to steal those items for whatever that return is going to be for him,” Perrysburg Township Police Detective Chris Klewer said.

A Kohl’s in the area saw a similar threat earlier this month where a pair of thieves made off with $56,000 in jewelry.

Law enforcement said they believe they are crimes of convenience because big-box stores have policies in place that discourage confrontation with suspected thefts.

“It’s very frustrating for us as law enforcement and also for front-line employees at the store that have to witness this occur and without them being able to do anything to stop them,” Klewer said.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
Steve Janicek was last seen driving a blue 20212 Chevy Silverado.
UPDATE: 84-year-old Shiawassee man who went missing has been located

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA approves COVID booster for children ages 5 to 11
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he’s vowed to fight
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence over GOP faces fresh tests