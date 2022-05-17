May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Solutions for graduates to help them navigate the workforce

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Graduation season is upon us and many students are navigating the choice of whether to go into the workforce, head to college or maybe even join a service branch of the military.

Whatever that looks like for them, Youth Solutions, a non-profit organization is offering some resources to those making those big life decisions.

Executive Director, Mollie Waller, with Youth Solutions stopped by Studio 10 to share what resources are available for youth preparing to enter the workforce.

This segment brought to you by Capital Area Michigan Works!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County

Latest News

Wharton Center: Dear Evan Hansen
Chatting with some of the cast of Dear Evan Hansen
Van Atta's
Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop gives us some tips on planting and more
Summer camp
Fun and unique summer camps to check out in Mid-Michigan
WILX Face of Ingham County
Getting to know a face of Ingham County