Register Now for Ele’s Race 5K Run/Walk!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Race is an annual 5K Run/Walk that directly benefits Ele’s Place - Capital Region, a healing center for grieving children and teens. It’s a fun-filled family event that helps to raise funds and awareness for Ele’s Place. News 10′s very own David Andrews will be emceeing and running in the race!

This year’s race will take place in person (or virtually) on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 8:00AM at 1 Corporate Way, Lansing, Michigan. All Ele’s Place bereavement support services are provided at no cost to families, thanks to our generous community and participants in Ele’s Race 5k.

Click HERE for more information and to register for the in-person or virtual 5K Run/Walk. You can learn more about Ele’s Place and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

