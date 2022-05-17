May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Register Now for Ele’s Race 5K Run/Walk!

Sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Ele's Race
Ele's Race(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Race is an annual 5K Run/Walk that directly benefits Ele’s Place - Capital Region, a healing center for grieving children and teens. It’s a fun-filled family event that helps to raise funds and awareness for Ele’s Place. News 10′s very own David Andrews will be emceeing and running in the race!
This year’s race will take place in person (or virtually) on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 8:00AM at 1 Corporate Way, Lansing, Michigan. All Ele’s Place bereavement support services are provided at no cost to families, thanks to our generous community and participants in Ele’s Race 5k.

Click HERE for more information and to register for the in-person or virtual 5K Run/Walk. You can learn more about Ele’s Place and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more
WILX Weather Webcast 5/17/2022 Midday
Renovations are coming to Heartwood School, the Wilson Talent Center and North Star School.
Ingham ISD set to break ground on new project
‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes